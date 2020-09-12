Carol Jean Wilson

Carol Jean (Yockel) Wilson, 84, was born in Liberty on January 18,1936 to Fred and Polly (Atkins) Yockel. Carol passed into heaven on September 9, 2020 at Bryan West Medical Center in Lincoln due to the Covid-19 virus. Carol graduated from Wymore High School in 1955 and Carol married Floyd O. Wilson, on January 19, 1957 in Wymore. She lived in the Wymore/Blue Springs area most of her life, until moving to Beatrice seven years ago to be closer to her family. Carol was a receptionist at Store Kraft Manufacturing for many years and then for Northern Natural Gas in Wymore. She finished her career at the Beatrice State Developmental Center as an Administrative Assistant until retiring in 2001. Carol loved her family and was a devoted mother and grandmother. Upon moving to Beatrice, she became a Foster Grandparent at St. Paul's Lutheran Education Center. She loved her foster grandchildren and spending time with them. Carol was an avid Nebraska Cornhusker football fan and attended many games in Memorial Stadium until a few years ago, and then watched them on the television. She enjoyed reading, tending to her flower gardens, puzzles, and pencil coloring pictures. She also loved her dogs Benny and Marky. She loved to bake and made the best rum cake. But she loved her daughters and grandchildren more than anything. Carol was a member of the United Presbyterian Church of Wymore and the Wymore American Legion Anderson Post #25.