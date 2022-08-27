Carol Ossowski

Carol A. Ossowski

Carol A. Ossowski, 84 years of age, of Beatrice, formerly of DeWitt passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at the Homestead House in Beatrice. She was born in Beatrice on September 19, 1937 to Virgil and Elizabeth Johnson. Carol grew up on a farm NW of Beatrice (Hoag) and attended country school, then graduated from Beatrice High School. She married Wayne Ossowski on June 26, 1955. They traveled many places in the Midwest while Wayne was taking aerial photos for Hoskins-Western-Sonderegger, Inc. Carol worked for Peterson Manufacturing for several years and was a member of the First Trinity Lutheran Church in rural Beatrice. Carol enjoyed knitting, crocheting, gardening, canoeing, camping with Wayne, and spending time outdoors.

Carol is survived by her children, Cheri Koenig of DeWitt, Tom Ossowski of Tallahassee, FL, Paul Ossowski of Montana, Ann Hutchison and husband Tony of Plymouth; 9 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Jim Johnson and wife Deb of DeWitt. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Wayne; brothers-in-law, Theo Ossowski, Jack Ossowski and wife Verda; and sister-in-law, Phyllis Keeler and husband Wayne.

Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Inurnment will follow the luncheon in the First Trinity Lutheran cemetery. There will be no viewing, but a register book will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, August 29, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the First Trinity Lutheran Church in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.