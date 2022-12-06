Carol Schulz

Carol J. Schulz, age 75, of Beatrice, Nebraska, passed away at the Bryan West Hospital Trauma Center in Lincoln, on Sunday, December 4, 2022.Carol was born July 13, 1947, at the Rice Hospital (now known as the Rice Lodge & Conference Center) in Odell to Daniel and Wilma (Shalla) Novotny. She attended Odell Grade School and graduated Odell High School in 1965. Carol went on to earn a bachelor's degree in Education from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln and a master's degree from Doane College. Carol married Jay Schulz on June 7, 1969, and God blessed them with 3 daughters, Britt, Stephanie, and Ginger. Carol began her teaching career as a Home Economics instructor at Beatrice High School and was also the School to Work coordinator. She had a passion for teaching and helping others and was quick to share success stories of her former students, affectionately referring to them as “her kids.” After teaching for 35 years, Carol decided it was time to retire from education and take on a new challenge. She obtained her real estate license and became an agent for Woods Bros in Beatrice over the last 20 years. She worked some crazy hours, but there was no doubt, her clients knew she was dedicated and were highly appreciative of her efforts and attention to detail. She had a love for animals and owned several dogs over the years. A few of them could be seen riding shotgun as she drove from one real estate appointment to the next. As she got older, she had to downsize to her little 'Ernie'. Carol was a member of 4-H growing up and was a strong supporter throughout the years. She loved farm life. Carol loved and cared for many animals over her lifetime. In addition, Carol was a fabulous cook, welcoming friends and family into her home at any time. Carol took great pride in the accomplishments of her family, whether it was Jay's newest woodworking adventure or her children's education and career accomplishments, Carol was always her family's biggest fan. She took great pleasure in spending time with her grandchildren, Alex and Conrad. She got a kick out of watching the kids unwrap gifts she had stacked up around the tree at Christmas.