 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carol Schulz

  • 0

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022 at Centenary United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Paixao Baptista officiating. The service will be livestreamed by the church, to view the service go to www.beatricemethodist.org and click on the link provided. A family prayer service will be held at 10:45 a.m. on Friday at the church. Cremation has taken place and there is no viewing but a register book for signatures will be available on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established to the Beatrice Humane Society. www.foxfunealhome.net

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: The Washington Monument is completed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News