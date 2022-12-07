Carol Schulz

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022 at Centenary United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Paixao Baptista officiating. The service will be livestreamed by the church, to view the service go to www.beatricemethodist.org and click on the link provided. A family prayer service will be held at 10:45 a.m. on Friday at the church. Cremation has taken place and there is no viewing but a register book for signatures will be available on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established to the Beatrice Humane Society. www.foxfunealhome.net