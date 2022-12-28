Carol Straub

Carol Jean Straub, 87, of Beatrice, died Monday, December 26, 2022 at Bryan East Medical Center. She was born on September 20, 1935 in Liberty and graduated from Liberty High School in 1952. She attended Hastings College’s, Mary Lanning School of Nursing, earning her RN Nursing degree in 1955. Carol spent the next 42 years serving in her nursing profession, first working at Mary Lanning (1955-1956) and then Bryan Hospital (1956-1960), before accepting a position at Lincoln Clinic Pediatric Office where she served as a Pediatric nurse from 1961-1993. Carol moved back to Beatrice in 1993 and took a position at BSDC as an outpatient nurse, a position she held until her nursing retirement in 1997. Carol worked part time in her early retirement years at Kiddie Campus. Carol loved her family, and she loved life. Carol developed a love for sports at a very young age, and her love only strengthened in adulthood. Carol followed all sports including football, baseball, volleyball, etc. She was “die-hard” Husker football fan, attending every home game, until her health would no longer allow her to. She also loved to cheer her great-nephews on in football and baseball. Other hobbies included reading, gardening and spending time with her cat Hayley. Carol was a member of Beatrice First Presbyterian Church and, also attended service at West Side Baptist Church in Beatrice. She was a prior member of the church choir and the Nebraska Nurse’s Association.