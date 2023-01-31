Carol Sudik

Carol (McLain) Sudik
Carol (McLain) Sudik, 81, of Creston, IA, died Monday, January 23, 2023, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines of complications from a bacterial infection. Carol Jean Sudik, daughter of Wilson McLain and Thelma (Barnes) McLain, was born on June 4, 1941, in Auburn. Carol graduated from Auburn High School in 1959 and from Peru State College in 1963. On December 27, 1963, Carol was united in marriage to Gaylin S. Sudik in Auburn. They first lived in Brock and moved to Villisca, IA in 1965 where Gaylin was a school band director and Carol was a mother and housewife. In 1972, Carol and Gaylin moved to Creston where they owned and operated Moore Music, a school music business. When their youngest son started school, Carol began working at Moore Music as accounts receivable manager. She worked at the store until they sold the business in 1996 at which time Carol retired. Carol enjoyed bowling, music, and playing bridge. Carol was an avid reader and for a time was an employee at the Gibson Memorial Library. She was a member of the Friends of the Library and continued to volunteer at the library for a number of years after serving as an employee. In the 80's, Carol served on the Chamber of Commerce board of directors and as chairman of the Women's Committee.
Survivors include her husband, Gaylin Sudik of Creston; her sons, Dan (Becky) Sudik of Lincoln, Dave (DeEtte) Sudik of Lincoln, and Tom Sudik of Blacksburg, SC; brothers, Leonard McLain of Lincoln and Larry (Ilene) McLain of Castle Rock, CO; 4 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. Her parents preceded her in death.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 3, 2023, at Powers Funeral Home in Creston. Pastor Mary O'Riley will officiate. Open visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home on Thursday, February 2, with family receiving friends 5 to 7 p.m. Burial is planned for Friday at 3:00 p.m. at Sheridan Cemetery in Auburn, after which family and friends will gather at Arbor Manor in Auburn. Memorials may be directed to the Gibson Memorial Library in Creston or to the family to be determined. Online condolences can be given at www.powersfh.com.