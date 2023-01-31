Carol Sudik

Carol (McLain) Sudik, 81, of Creston, IA, died Monday, January 23, 2023, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines of complications from a bacterial infection. Carol Jean Sudik, daughter of Wilson McLain and Thelma (Barnes) McLain, was born on June 4, 1941, in Auburn. Carol graduated from Auburn High School in 1959 and from Peru State College in 1963. On December 27, 1963, Carol was united in marriage to Gaylin S. Sudik in Auburn. They first lived in Brock and moved to Villisca, IA in 1965 where Gaylin was a school band director and Carol was a mother and housewife. In 1972, Carol and Gaylin moved to Creston where they owned and operated Moore Music, a school music business. When their youngest son started school, Carol began working at Moore Music as accounts receivable manager. She worked at the store until they sold the business in 1996 at which time Carol retired. Carol enjoyed bowling, music, and playing bridge. Carol was an avid reader and for a time was an employee at the Gibson Memorial Library. She was a member of the Friends of the Library and continued to volunteer at the library for a number of years after serving as an employee. In the 80's, Carol served on the Chamber of Commerce board of directors and as chairman of the Women's Committee.