Carol Wilson

Carol J. Wilson

Carol J. Wilson, 68, of Beatrice, died Sunday, January 30, 2022 at the Beatrice Good Samaritan Center after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on November 17, 1953 to Erwin and Margaret Zulauf and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1972. Carol married Dennis Wilson on September 20, 1975 in Beatrice where they made their home. She worked for Arctic Circle, Gambles/Tempo, Eller & Pease, and as the bookkeeper for John Deere for over 33 years retiring in 2018. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church (WELS) of Beatrice. Carol enjoyed bowling, camping, boating, traveling, collecting angels, watching birds, and decorating for the holidays.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Stephen (Mary) Wilson of Wymore and their children, Craig (Mandy) Wiedergreen and Jessica (Alex) Johnson; her daughter, Keri (Jeff) Hill of Milligan and their children, Jessica (Nick) Parde, Justin Hill and fiancée Michelle York, and Janeal (Andrew) Grisak; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Duane (Marsha) Zulauf of Beatrice; two brothers-in-law, Jim (Donna) Wilson of Osborne, KS and Richard (Janet) Snyder of Seward; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Erwin and Margaret (Johnson) Zulauf; her husband, Dennis, who died on September 25, 2019; sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Alfred DeBoer; parents-in-law, Franklin and Norine Wilson, Lewis Snyder, and Clairmont Clark.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022 at Fox Funeral Home with Pastor Fred Berger officiating. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Thursday, February 3, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. The family will meet and greet friends at the funeral home from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday. Masks are a personal choice for the visitation and service. A memorial has been established to the family's choice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Beatrice is in charge of arrangements.