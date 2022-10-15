Carole Weber

Carole R. Weber

Carole R. Weber, 80, of Beatrice died at Lakeview Assisted Living in Firth on Thursday morning, October 13, 2022. She was born on January 7, 1942 in Seward and graduated from Seward High School in 1959. She married Stuart Weber on February 13, 1960 at Seward and they moved to Beatrice in 1965. She was member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Beatrice. For many years, she operated Carole's Craft Corner in Beatrice. Carole enjoyed caring for her yard, doing ceramics, and attending craft shows, flea markets, and garage sales. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

Survivors include her four sons, David (Paula) Weber, Phillip (Deb) Weber, Tom (Kristi) Weber and Jerry (Kelly) Weber; 13 grandchildren, Brandon Weber, Jon (Jodi) Weber, Keith Weber, Ben Weber, Micah Weber, Taylor Weber and special friend, Patricia, Tara Weber, Amanda Weber, Christa (Robert) Graves, Shauntae Ambrose, Carrie Weber, Jon Weber and Jonas Weber; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Phyllis Smith; sister-in-law, Carol Snodgrass-Thompson; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stuart; son, John Weber; parents, Glen and Dorothy (Alley) Snodgrass; sisters, Marilyn and Doris; brother, Ron; brother-in-law, Fredric (Evelyn) Weber.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 17, 2022 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Pastor Kathee Forrest officiating. The service will be live streamed on the church's YouTube page. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Monday at the church. Cremation has taken place but a guestbook for signatures will be available on Sunday, October 16 at Fox Funeral Home from 12:00 noon until 8:00 p.m. A memorial has been established to Holy Cross Lutheran Church. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice is in charge of arrangements.