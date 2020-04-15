× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Carolgene M. Holsing

Carolgene M. Holsing, 78, of Pickrell died at the Beatrice Community Hospital on Monday, April 13, 2020. She was born August 3, 1941 at Blue Springs and graduated from Blue Springs High School. She married Dennis W. Holsing on December 31, 1988 at Christ Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell. She worked at Farmland in Crete for 26 years from 1978 to 2004. She also owned and operated Carol's Country Crafts, a ceramic shop, in Pickrell for 30 years. She enjoyed coffee and Friday night suppers with the gals, camping, gardening and working in her yard.

Survivors include daughter, Jodi (Jon) Baehr of Solomon, KS and Cindy Behrends of Martell; six grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Minnie Jones Whitehead; her husband Dennis, who died December 26, 2010; one sister, Beverly Arntt; three brothers, Robert, Harry and Daryl.

Private funeral services will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Burial will be in the Pleasantview Cemetery of rural Pickrell. A memorial has been established to the family's choice. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice from 8:00 A.M - 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, April 16, 2020. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice in charge of arrangements.

