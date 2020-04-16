Carolgene M. Holsing
Private funeral services will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Burial will be in the Pleasantview Cemetery of rural Pickrell. A memorial has been established to the family's choice. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice from 8:00 A.M - 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, April 16, 2020. www.foxfuneralhome.net

