Caroline I. Gronewold
Caroline I. Gronewold, 88, of rural Beatrice passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Old Cheney Rehabilitation of Lincoln surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 26, 1934, in Beatrice to Siebend and Sadie (Schuster) Ideus and grew up on a farm between Filley and Adams. She was proud of the time she spent working for the Navy in Lincoln during the Korean Conflict. Caroline married Leonard L. Gronewold on April 10, 1955, at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell, and they lived and farmed northeast of Beatrice. She worked part-time at Mosaic in Beatrice for 35 years. Mosaic held a special place in Caroline's heart. Leonard and Caroline were lifelong members of Zion Lutheran Church. She enjoyed quilting, crafting, and most of all her grandchildren, who were her pride and joy.
Survivors include her daughter, Pam (Phil) Caywood of Deer Creek, IL; sons, Jim Gronewold of Beatrice, and Jeff (Shannon) Gronewold of Lincoln; grandchildren, Kelly (Chris) Minter, John (Brandy) Caywood, Austin, Cody, and Logan Gronewold; six great-grandchildren; sister, Viola Siefkes; brothers-in-law, Harlan Gronewold, Daylon (Diane) Gronewold; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Siebend and Sadie (Schuster) Ideus; husband, Leonard (2000); sister, Velora Busboom; brother-in-law, Duane (Barb) Busboom; brother, Raymond (Lorraine) Ideus; brothers-in-law, Dale Siefkes and Lawrence (Shirley) Gronewold; sister-in-law, Alveda Gronewold; nephew, Troy Busboom; parents-in-law, Willie and Esther Gronewold
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell with Pastor Jerry Gilbreath officiating. Burial will be at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery. A family prayer service will be held at 1:45 p.m. on Saturday at the church. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. A memorial has been established to Mosaic in Beatrice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.