Caroline I. Gronewold, 88, of rural Beatrice passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Old Cheney Rehabilitation of Lincoln surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 26, 1934, in Beatrice to Siebend and Sadie (Schuster) Ideus and grew up on a farm between Filley and Adams. She was proud of the time she spent working for the Navy in Lincoln during the Korean Conflict. Caroline married Leonard L. Gronewold on April 10, 1955, at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell, and they lived and farmed northeast of Beatrice. She worked part-time at Mosaic in Beatrice for 35 years. Mosaic held a special place in Caroline's heart. Leonard and Caroline were lifelong members of Zion Lutheran Church. She enjoyed quilting, crafting, and most of all her grandchildren, who were her pride and joy.