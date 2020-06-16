× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-680-9863 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carolyn A. Koch

Carolyn A. Koch, 76, of Beatrice passed away on Friday, June, 12, 2020 at the Fillmore County Hospital in Geneva. She was born on March 10, 1944 in Fairbury. She married Darrel D. Koch on June 28, 1959 at Pawnee City and they lived in the Wymore/Blue Springs area until moving to Beatrice in 1963. Carolyn worked as a Nurses Aide for over 40 years. She enjoyed her pets and grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Bernita Morgan, Kari (Michael) Ramsey, Rod (Lori) Koch, Connie (Dave) Heidbrink, Cammie (Terry) Hellmer and Patty (Paul) Kaufman all of Beatrice; daughter-in-law, Melissa Koch of Beatrice; 14 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Darrel (January 6, 2006); son, Delvin (February 26, 2015); parents, three sisters and four brothers.

At Carolyn's request there will be no services. Cremation has taken place and Inurnment of the cremains will take place at Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. A guestbook for signatures and messages of condolence is available on www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.

To send flowers to the family of Carolyn Koch , please visit Tribute Store.