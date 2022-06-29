Carolyn Hilgenfeld
Carolyn Hilgenfeld, 73, of Lincoln, died June 26, 2022.
Survived by husband, Don; children, Michelle Dewes and Scott.
Funeral: Friday, July 1 at 11 a.m. Dorr and Clark Funeral Home, Falls City. Visitation 1 hr. prior to service.
