Carolyn Hilgenfeld

Carolyn Hilgenfeld

Carolyn Hilgenfeld, 73, of Lincoln, died June 26, 2022.

Survived by husband, Don; children, Michelle Dewes and Scott.

Funeral: Friday, July 1 at 11 a.m. Dorr and Clark Funeral Home, Falls City. Visitation 1 hr. prior to service.

