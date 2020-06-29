Carrie Louise (Oliver) Siebe
Carrie Louise (Oliver) Siebe

Carrie Louise (Oliver) Siebe, born July 23, 1955, to Burnice S. Oliver and wife Christina R. (Montague) Oliver in Brownfield, TX.

Services will be Jul 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home and burial in Fairbury Cemetery, services officiated by Pastor Greg Olson of Southwood Lutheran of Lincoln, NE. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, mask will be required during the services. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com

