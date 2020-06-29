Carrie Louise (Oliver) Siebe, born July 23, 1955, to Burnice S. Oliver and wife Christina R. (Montague) Oliver in Brownfield, TX.
Services will be Jul 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home and burial in Fairbury Cemetery, services officiated by Pastor Greg Olson of Southwood Lutheran of Lincoln, NE. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, mask will be required during the services. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com
