Carrie Louise (Oliver) Siebe

Services will be Jul 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home and burial in Fairbury Cemetery, services officiated by Pastor Greg Olson of Southwood Lutheran of Lincoln, NE. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, mask will be required during the services. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com