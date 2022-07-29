Cathryn Goossen

Cathryn R. “Kay” Goossen

Cathryn R. “Kay” Goossen of Beatrice passed away at the Good Samaritan Center on Monday morning, July 25, 2022 at the age of 91. She was born on August 2, 1930 in Beatrice to Frank and Bertha (Claassen) Goossen and was a graduate of Beatrice High School. Kay had been a bookkeeper for Black Hills Energy until retiring in 1996. She was a member of the First Mennonite Church. She enjoyed trips to Lincoln, playing the piano and singing, and was an avid coin collector. Kay especially enjoyed sharing meals with family and friends, and planning home improvements with her sister Marg.

Survivors include cousins Gary Kechely and wife Cheri of Pocono Pines, PA, Annie and Gordon Schrag of Mound Ridge, KS., and Marilyn Wiens of Beatrice; 2nd cousins Mike Goossen and wife Debbie, Andy Goossen and wife Ann of Beatrice, and Evan Kechely and wife Chelsea of Bethlehem PA. She also survived by a large extended family and longtime caregiver and loyal friend Carol Niemeyer. Kay was preceded in death by her parents, and sister Margaret A. Goossen (2012).

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the First Mennonite Church with Reverend Roger Neufeld-Smith officiating. The service will also be Livestreamed on the church You Tube page FMC Beatrice. Interment will be at the Mennonite Cemetery. The body will lie in state on Friday, August 5 at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice, from 1:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. with the family in attendance to greet friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. A family prayer service will be held at 9:45 a.m. Saturday at the church. A memorial has been established to First Mennonite Church and Peoples City Mission in Lincoln with the funeral home in charge. Sign Kay's online guest book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.