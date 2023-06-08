Cathy Ann (Hammond) Becker, 58 years of age, of Beatrice, passed away on Friday, June 2, 2023 in Lincoln from complications due to her year and a half long battle with Leukemia. She was born on October 17, 1964, in Loup City to Charles and Marilyn (Dorn) Hammond. Cathy graduated from Beatrice High School with the class of 1983. She had many jobs over her life, many of which were at BSDC and as a medical assistant with a dermatologist in Lincoln. Her most recent job was at Selectel Wireless where she was a manager of the Beatrice and Fairbury stores. Cathy loved helping people whether it was in the medical field or with technology. She enjoyed reading, painting, drawing, fishing, gardening, photography and many other hobbies. Cathy loved spending time with her husband Joel, her daughters and grandchildren.