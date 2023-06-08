Cathy (Hammond) Becker, 58
Cathy Ann (Hammond) Becker, 58 years of age, of Beatrice, passed away on Friday, June 2, 2023 in Lincoln from complications due to her year and a half long battle with Leukemia. She was born on October 17, 1964, in Loup City to Charles and Marilyn (Dorn) Hammond. Cathy graduated from Beatrice High School with the class of 1983. She had many jobs over her life, many of which were at BSDC and as a medical assistant with a dermatologist in Lincoln. Her most recent job was at Selectel Wireless where she was a manager of the Beatrice and Fairbury stores. Cathy loved helping people whether it was in the medical field or with technology. She enjoyed reading, painting, drawing, fishing, gardening, photography and many other hobbies. Cathy loved spending time with her husband Joel, her daughters and grandchildren.
Cathy is survived by her mother, Marilyn Dorn-Hammond; husband, Joel Becker, both of Beatrice; sister, Deb (Hammond) Hoadley and fiancé Alan Sims of Lincoln; daughters, Sheena Hammond, Megan (Hammond) Peck and husband Cody, both of Beatrice; nephew, Andrew Hammond and wife Sheila of Ogallala; niece, Britney (Hoadley) Scott and husband Jeff of Blue Springs; and many grandchildren and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Hammond.
Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Christ Community Church in Beatrice with Pastor Jack Magness officiating. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.