Charlene Ideus

Charlene Ideus, 78, died on September 13, 2022. She spent the last six weeks of her life defying the odds and showing her family her amazing courage and determination. The family thanks the medical providers at Bryan LGH East and Madonna who cared for Charlene.

Charlene was born in 1944 in Beatrice, Nebraska. She was baptized, confirmed, and married at Christ Lutheran Church in Pickrell, Nebraska. Charlene worked at First State Bank in Hickman and later in Lincoln for over 37 years. She enjoyed helping customers and made many friends there.

Charlene is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Harvey. She is also survived by two sons, one daughter, three grandsons, three granddaughters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.

A funeral service will be held at Shepherd of the Hills in Hickman, Nebraska, on Saturday September 17th at 10 a.m. There will be a brief graveside service on Friday September 16 at Christ Lutheran Church in Pickrell, Nebraska, at 4 p.m. Visitation with the family will be on Friday September 16 at Butherus, Maser & Love 211 East 1st street in Hickman from 5:30 to 7 p.m.