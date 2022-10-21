Charles Burger

Charles Lee Burger

Charles Lee Burger, 89, of Wilber passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at the Wilber Care Center. He was born on June 23, 1933 at Clatonia and was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Clatonia. He graduated from Clatonia High School in 1951. Charles served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War from June 11, 1952 to May 19, 1955. On August 4, 1957, he married Lois Jean Trauernicht at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell. Charles farmed, owned Blue River Timber Company, worked at American Stores in Lincoln and Nestle Purina in Crete. He was a member of St Paul's (Soap Creek) Lutheran Church of rural DeWitt.

Survivors include his daughter, Karen Burger of Wilber; son, Keith Burger of Beatrice; four grandchildren, Garrett, Shawn, Trenton (Erica), and Colton Burger; great-grandchild, Emersyn; sister, Mary Ann (Steve) George of Omaha; sister-in-law, Helen Burger of Wilber; brother-in-law, Wayne (Dorothy) Trauernicht of Beatrice and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Henry F. and Grace (Heller) Burger; his wife, Lois Jean Burger (2018); and brother, Jim Burger.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at St. Paul's (Soap Creek) Lutheran Church of rural DeWitt with Pastor Myron Meyer officiating. Burial will be at St. Paul's Church Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard and Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the American Legion of Beatrice. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. Saturday in the fellowship room of the church. A memorial has been established to St. Paul's (Soap Creek) Lutheran Church and the Clatonia Fire Department. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and then one hour preceding the service at the church on Saturday. www.foxfuneralhome.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice