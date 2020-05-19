Charles “Chuck” I. Thomas 85 of Liberty, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. He was born on May 6, 1935 in rural Pawnee County to Clarence and Gladys (Morton) Thomas. He was the oldest of 3 children. He graduated from Barneston High School in1952 and enlisted in the army in September 1953. He took his basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, MOi and afterwards was stationed at Beale Air Force Base in California. He was honorably discharged in September 1955. Chuck worked at Meyer Lumber Yard in Summerfield, KS, worked at Hopper Rock Quarry and at Steel Tanks and Dempster in Beatrice. On August 8, 1956, he married Betty Jean Tincher and they were later divorced. To this union was born 5 children. After being discharged from the army in 1955, he returned home to begin farming which he did the rest of his life. Over the years he won many milo production awards. He pursued his passion of flying and in 1969 he got his private pilots license. He then went on and got his commercial license and became a commercial spray applicator, he sprayed until he was 70 years old. He later got his helicopter pilots license. Over the years, he accumulated nearly 24,000 hours of flight time. On March 28, 1994, he married Karen Bonser. They enjoyed dancing, attending air shows, and traveling as long as he could be home in 4 days. In semi retirement and winters, he had a remarkable ability to design and build to scale several models of construction equipment. He spent 100's of hours enjoying doing this. He also enjoyed old cars and tractors. His models, cars and tractors were viewed by many. Chuck was a member of the Liberty Christian Church, Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, York Rite, Shriners, Flying Conestogas, Colonel in the Confederate Air Force, and he was a 60 year member of the Liberty Legion.