Charles Heidbrink

Charles A. Heidbrink, 85, of Odell, passed away on April 4th, 2023. He was born September 6th, 1937 in Odell, Nebraska. He was the son of the late Oliver F. "Pete" Heidbrink and Dorathea K. G. (Mitchell) Heidbrink.

He was confirmed in Our Savior Lutheran Church in Odell on April 2nd, 1950 and was a lifelong member. Charlie attended Cornhusker Boys State in 1954, and graduated from Odell H.S. in 1955. He received a Diploma in Elementary Education from Fairbury College in 1957, and a B.S. Degree in Education from Peru State College in 1966. He began his 40 year teaching career as 5th and 6th Grade teacher at Hardy Public Schools from 1957 to 1962. He taught at Barneston Public Schools 1962 to 1973, then was a 6th Grade teacher at Odell Public Schools until he retired in 1997.

He married Carol (Suppiger) Heidbrink in 1974. He adopted her two sons and Odell was the only place they called home. He was a member of the Village of Odell Board of Trustees, Odell Tree Board, Odell Volunteer Fire Department, Odell Cemetery Board, Village Foundation, chairman of the Odell Town Board for 20 years, and served as Mayor of Odell for 6 years. While teaching at Barneston and Odell, he also coached Girls Basketball and Volleyball. Charlie enjoyed working in his shop on various woodworking projects that included dollhouses, windmills, and furniture. He was also an avid gardener and handyman. He seemed to always have a camera in his hand, thus documenting the lives of his family in photos. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and attending their sporting events and activities. He would greet you with a smile and seemed to know someone anywhere he went. He was a dedicated husband, father, brother, grandpa, and great-grandpa who will always have a place in our hearts.

Survivors include his sons David Heidbrink (Connie) of Beatrice and Mark Heidbrink (Lisa) of Lincoln, sister-in-law Susan Bowers of Fairbury, nieces, nephews, and their families. Grandchildren Jenni Bernhardt, Tara Hanshaw (Frank), Kacie Heidbrink, Miranda Heidbrink. Great-Grandchildren Riley and Bryce Bernhardt, Blake and Brant Hanshaw.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Oliver and Dorathea Heidbrink, infant sister, wife Carol Heidbrink, brothers Dennis and Russell Heidbrink, and brother-in-law Kenneth Bowers.

Services will be Friday, April 7th, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Odell . Burial will be in the Odell City Cemetery. Memorials will go to the Family's Choice. Vance-Gerdes Funeral Home in Odell is assisting with the arrangements.