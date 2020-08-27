 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charles J. Maguire
View Comments

Charles J. Maguire

{{featured_button_text}}

Charles J. Maguire

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beatrice with Father Robert Barnhill officiating. Masks will be required. The family has asked for no cards or donations. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Charles Maguire, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News