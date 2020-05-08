Charles J. Maguire

Graveside Inurnment Services with military rites will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, May 8, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Beatrice with Father Robert Barnhill officiating. The service will be live fed on the mortuary facebook page. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date because of the current pandemic. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.