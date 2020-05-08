Charles J. Maguire
View Comments

Charles J. Maguire

{{featured_button_text}}

Charles J. Maguire

Graveside Inurnment Services with military rites will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, May 8, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Beatrice with Father Robert Barnhill officiating. The service will be live fed on the mortuary facebook page. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date because of the current pandemic. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family of Charles Maguire, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News