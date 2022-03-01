Charles Matulka

Charles A. Matulka

Charles A. Matulka, 65, of Beatrice died February 27, 2022 at a Lincoln Hospital. He was born on December 4, 1956 at Columbus and moved with his family to Beatrice in 1964. He graduated from Beatrice High school in 1975 and attended the University of Nebraska Lincoln. He was CEO of Bass Unlimited Lure Company and owned and operated Kickbutt Catfish Shop of Beatrice. He worked as a laborer in Kansas City for 13 years before returning to Beatrice. He was a member of Pheasants Forever and had been active in the state pheasant program. He enjoyed playing tennis and helped coach the girls tennis team at Beatrice High School. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing and was equally proud of being able to take Tom Osborne fishing.

He is survived by mother, Darlene Folkerts of Beatrice; brother, Dan (Lorella) Matulka of Beatrice; sister, Theresa Litterick of Omaha; other family includes, Emily (Josh) Dykman, Addie Litterick, Lauren Dykman, Craig (Nicole) Comer, Michelle (Casey) Lenners, Nick and Brett Lenners, and Justin (Andi) Comer, Levi Comer; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, August Matulka in 1970, stepfather, LeRoy Folkerts in 2021.

Memorial Services will be held Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Pastor Kathee Forrest officiating. Family prayer service will be held Thursday at 10:45 a.m. at the church. Cremation has taken place and there will be no viewing. A register book will be available Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. with the family meeting and greeting family and friends from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home. A memorial has been established to the family's choice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.