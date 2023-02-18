Charles E. Persinger Sr

Charles “Chuck” E. Persinger Sr, 74 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center in Beatrice. He was born on August 12, 1948 in Superior. Chuck was a hard worker and worked for over 25 years on government contracts as a ration man on several Army bases. He was a thrill seeker who enjoyed amusement parks, casinos, dogs and especially his family and grandchildren.

Chuck is survived by his son, Charles Persinger Jr and wife Amanda Johnson of Beatrice; grandchildren, Dillon Moore, Charlie Persinger III; great-grandson, Tanner Moore; sister-in-law, Mary Persinger of Lincoln; brother-in-law, CT Bell of Minneapolis, KS; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Verle and Eva; sisters, Mary Lewellyn, Anabelle Persinger, Lois Bell, Lucille Burch and husband Jim; brothers, Johnny Persinger, Carl Persinger and wife Charlotte, Dennis Persinger; and aunt, Ina Persinger.

Services will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.