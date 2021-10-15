Charles R. MacLean

Charles R. MacLean, age 95 of Wymore passed away on October 13, 2021 at Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln. He was born in Lexington on December 18, 1925 to Donald and Martha (Taylor) MacLean. Charles was a graduate of Lexington High School and graduated with a bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He was united in marriage to Barbara Jensen on June 6, 1954. He worked as a soil conservationist, Christmas tree grower, and a fence builder. He was the Charter President for the Nebraska Christmas Tree Growers Association and past Treasurer for the National Christmas Tree Association. He was an active member of the Wymore United Methodist Church where he served as a leader in many capacities. He enjoyed traveling, woodworking, and inventing.

Survivors include his children, Kemmit MacLean and wife Fran, Chauncey MacLean and wife Michelle, Greg MacLean and wife Nancy, and Jeneta Jensen; grandchildren, Suzanna, Misty, Tanea, Madison, and Jackson; 6 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Naugle; niece, Dana McMillan; nephew, David Naugle; special friend, Yvonna Pettit; several other nieces and nephews; and a host of extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife Barbara (2006).

A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at the Wymore United Methodist Church with Rachel Stone officiating. A family prayer service will begin at 1:15 p.m. Burial will be at the Blue Springs Cemetery. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the funeral home's Facebook page. The body will lie in state at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore on Friday from 1:00 to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and at the church one hour prior to the service. A memorial has been established to the church with the funeral home in charge. Sign Charles's online register book and view his video tribute at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.