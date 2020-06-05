Charles T. Hoge, 72 of Plymouth, passed away June 2, 2020 at his home. He was born March 4, 1948 to Ralph Cyril & Frances Elizabeth (Summers) Hoge in Fairbury.

Services will be Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Fairbury Cemetery. Public Viewing will be on Friday from 1 – 9 p.m. at Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home in Fairbury. Memorials to the Family's Choice. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com