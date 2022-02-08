Charlotte Carney

Charlotte Joan Carney

Charlotte Joan Carney, 98, of Beatrice passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at the Homestead House in Beatrice. She was born November 29, 1923, at Axtell, KS. Charlotte married Charles J. Carney on February 10, 1942, at Riley, KS and they lived in Marysville, KS. In 1965, they moved to Beatrice. She was a former member of Memorial Presbyterian Church in Marysville, KS and current member of the First Presbyterian Church of Beatrice, Royal Neighbors of America, Skillful Sisters Extension Club and a life member of Beta Sigma Phi. She enjoyed family gatherings, traveling, baking, music, bowling and was an avid reader.

Survivors include her daughters, Sue Ann Jedlicka of Beatrice, Ardys Kay (Jerry) Milke of Beatrice, Jaimie Jo Huber of Lincoln; five grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson; great-niece, Deborah Pagenkopf and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Ann (Thomas) Bloom; husband, Charles (2002); sons-in-law, Dennis Huber and Marvin Jedlicka; sister, Marjorie Fancher; special niece, Jo Ann Anderson.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church of Beatrice with Pastor Ronald Wakeman officiating. Burial will be in the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. A family prayer service will be held at 1:45 p.m. on Thursday in the parlor at the church. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and at the church one hour preceding the services on Thursday. A memorial has been established to the First Presbyterian Church of Beatrice. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.