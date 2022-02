Charlotte Flottemesch, age 92, of Lincoln, formerly of Clatonia, passed away February 23, 2022. Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, February 26, 2022 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 10126 S.W. 72nd Road, DeWitt. Condolences can be left at trumpmemorials.com. Trump Funeral Services, 1600 West "O" Street, Lincoln.