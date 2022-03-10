Charlotte Patton

Charlene Kay Patton, 60, of Beatrice, died Tuesday afternoon, March 8, 2022 at Journey House in Lincoln. She was born on September 8, 1961 at Gothenburg to James and Charlotte (Peck) Patton. Charlene moved to BSDC in 1966 and enjoyed music, being outside, watching the birds and swinging in the swing. “Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.” Psalm 23:6