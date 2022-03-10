Charlotte Patton

Charlene Kay Patton
Charlene Kay Patton, 60, of Beatrice, died Tuesday afternoon, March 8, 2022 at Journey House in Lincoln. She was born on September 8, 1961 at Gothenburg to James and Charlotte (Peck) Patton. Charlene moved to BSDC in 1966 and enjoyed music, being outside, watching the birds and swinging in the swing. “Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.” Psalm 23:6
Survivors include her mother, Charlotte Nelson and step-father, Merlin Nelson; sister, Karen Laws; brothers, Mike (Shelia) Patton, Mark (Jan) Patton and Brian (Donna) Patton; step-brothers, Bruce (Kathy) Nelson, John (Janene) Nelson, and Randy (Michale) Nelson; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, James R. Patton.
Cremation has taken place and inurnment of the cremains will be at a later date. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Beatrice is in charge of the arrangements.