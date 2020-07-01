Cheri Ann Dragoo
It was Cheri's request that a Celebration of Life be held for family and friends from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Classics in Beatrice. There will be no viewing or visitation as cremation has taken place. A memorial has been established to the Beatrice Humane Society with the funeral home in charge. Sign Cheri's online guest book and view her video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com.
