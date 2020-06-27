Cheri Ann Dragoo, 68 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at her home Thursday morning, June 25, 2020. She was born on July 19, 1951 in Kansas City, Kansas to Michael and Connie (Nichols) Sheehan and was raised in Osawatomie, Kansas. Cheri graduated from Osawatomie High School in 1969; received an associate's degree from Johnson County Community College; her bachelor's degree from Avila University; and a master's degree from Doane College. Cheri and Nile Dragoo were married on April 3, 1993. She was a business instructor at Southeast Community College until she retired in 2013. Through her love of education, one of Cheri's favorite quotes was “Every Day's a School Day!” Cheri enjoyed golfing, scrapbooking, and especially enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren.