 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cherryl L. Blakeway
View Comments

Cherryl L. Blakeway

{{featured_button_text}}
Cherryl L. Blakeway

Cherryl L. Blakeway

Cherryl L. Blakeway, passed away October 8, 2020. Born May 2, 1937. Preceded in death by parents, Elden and Imogene Blakeway. Survived by brother, Brad Blakeway, nieces, Rebecca (James) Rago and Jamie Kelly; great-nieces and nephews, Jessica, Chrystina, Matthew and Dalton; great-great-niece, Grace; caregivers, Jimeta and Daniel.

Funeral Monday 11:00 a.m. 72nd Street Chapel with interment Monday 2:00 p.m. in Evergreen Home Cemetery, Beatrice. Visitation with the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Nature Conservancy of Nebraska. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory, 1010 N. 72nd, Omaha. www.johnagentleman.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News