Cheryl “Sherry” K. (Suitor) Becker

Cheryl “Sherry” K. (Suitor) Becker, 74 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at home Sunday, May 14, 2023. She was born on August 1, 1948 in West Des Moines, Iowa to Henry and Lola (Osborne) Suitor. Sherry married Ervin Becker on November 1, 1968 in West Des Moines, Iowa. She was a homemaker all of her life and enjoyed sewing, gardening, canning and especially time with her family.

Sherry is survived by her husband, Ervin; sons, Raymond Becker of Hutchinson, Kansas, Shane Becker and wife Samantha, Cheyenne Becker, both of Beatrice; 6 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter-in-law, Heather Becker; sisters, Barbara Martinez and husband Daniel, Marilyn Poeschel; and brothers, Charlie Magnuson and Buddy Magnuson.

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, May 19, 2023 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Jon Palmquist officiating. There will be no viewing but a register book will be available from 9 AM to 5 PM Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.