Chet L. Ross
Graveside Inurnment will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Vesta Cemetery with Pastor David Bigley officiating. A register book will be available to sign from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.

