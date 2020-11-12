Christina M. Wells, 70, of Beatrice passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at a Lincoln hospital. She was born on March 25, 1950 at Hot Springs, AR and was a 1968 graduate of Beatrice High School. On October 19, 1968, she married Lee Wells. She attended Southeast Community College and received her LPN pin in 1978. She worked for the Lutheran Hospital in Beatrice from 1975-1984, BSDC from 1984-1985, Mutual of Omaha in Lincoln from 1985-2000, Lincoln Family Practice 2000-2008 and Missouri Valley Cancer Consortium from 2008-2014. She lived in Lincoln from 1990-2014, then in Kansas from 2014-2017, before moving back to Beatrice in 2017. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Beatrice and American Legion Auxiliary and enjoyed researching family genealogy.