Christine M. Hatzenbuehler

Christine “Chris” M. Hatzenbuehler, known to many as Chrispy, 55 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Beatrice Health and Rehabilitation in Beatrice. She was born on December 19, 1965 in Oregon City, OR to Larry and Marilyn (Cline) Schultz. Chris graduated from Beatrice High School in 1984. In her early years, she had a daycare in Chester and drove a school bus for Diller-Odell Public Schools. Chris worked as an administrative assistant at Gage County Medical Clinic for over 15 years. She enjoyed being a social butterfly, shuffleboard, music and especially time with her family and grandchildren.

Chris is survived by her mother, Kay Cline of Beatrice; children, Julie Campbell and significant other Travis Borrenpohl of Tecumseh, Joseph Hatzenbuehler of Humboldt, Jillian Crosgrove and husband Joshua of Garland; grandchildren, Draven, Bentley, Brandon, Weslyn, Sawyer and Skylar; brothers, Randy Redfield and wife Jen of Yakima, WA, Kevin Redfield and wife Lori of Beatrice; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Homer “Ray” Cline; and sister, DeeAn Barnes.

Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021 at First Christian Church in Beatrice with Pastor Mike Hanneman officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. There will be no viewing, but a register book will be available to sign from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.