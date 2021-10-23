Claire Scheideler

Claire Scheideler, 69, of Wymore passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at his home with his significant other, Laura Pinnick, by his side. Claire was born on December 23, 1949 to Vern and Hazel (Weyer) Scheideler. He attended Lower Sicily Country School and Wymore High School. His love of muscle cars gave him much joy. He took pleasure in taking his vehicles to car shows. Going to the drag races was another passion of Claire's. Claire was an avid pool player and was a member of the Midwest Pool Players Hall of Fame.

Survivors include his sister, Sharon Hofeling of Wymore; nieces, Valerie Meints and her husband Todd of Sturgis, SD, and Kathy Evans and husband Mark of Rapid City, SD; great-nephews and niece; significant other, Laura Pinnick; and a host of extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carol Lempka; brother, John; nephews, Darryl Hofeling and David Lempka.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at the Wymore Church of Christ with Clayton Lundstedt officiating. Inurnment will be at the Wymore Cemetery. A family prayer service will begin at 9:45 a.m. A register book will be available at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home's Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wymore-Blue Springs Area Fund with the funeral home in charge. Sign Claire's online register book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.