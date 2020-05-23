Clara A. Theye
Clara A. Theye

Clara A. Theye

Due to the pandemic situation, memorial services will be held at a later date. A register book will be available to sign at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore from 11:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Saturday, May 23, 2020 with the family greeting relatives and friends from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family for future designation with the funeral home in charge.

