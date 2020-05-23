Clara A. Theye
Due to the pandemic situation, memorial services will be held at a later date. A register book will be available to sign at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore from 11:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Saturday, May 23, 2020 with the family greeting relatives and friends from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family for future designation with the funeral home in charge.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.