× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-680-9863 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Clara A. Theye

Clara A. Theye, age 72 of Wymore passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center. She was born in Liberty on June 1, 1947 to John and Rose (Broz) Schultz. Clara attended school in Liberty until the 10th grade and was a 1965 graduate of Barneston High School. She then went on to receive 2 years of education from the Lincoln School of Commerce. She worked as a CNA for the Lutheran Hospital in Beatrice and the Wymore Good Samaritan Center and also worked at Formfit in Beatrice. On March 16, 1968 she was united in marriage to Marvin Theye. She was a past member of the Wymore Methodist Church. Clara enjoyed flowers, canning, cooking, sewing, baking, gardening, and anything that had to do with her grandkids.

Those left to mourn her passing are her husband, Marvin; daughters, Amy Jedlicka of Beatrice and Angie Baumfalk and husband Mark of Beatrice; grandchildren, Laney and Alex Baumfalk; brother, Clarence Schultz of Liberty; sisters-in-law, Bernice (Jerry) Gerdes of Wymore and Carol (Willis) Bleich of Omaha; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Due to the pandemic situation, memorial services will be held at a later date. A register book will be available to sign at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore from 11:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Saturday, May 23, 2020 with the family greeting relatives and friends from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family for future designation with the funeral home in charge. Sign Clara's online register book and view her video tribute at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.

To send flowers to the family of Clara Theye , please visit Tribute Store.