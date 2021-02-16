Clara Buss

Clara (Johnson) Buss of Adams passed away Saturday morning, February 13, 2021. She was born on December 19, 1923 to Willie and Ricka (Menninga) Johnson at home, rural Pickrell, the 9th of the 10 Johnson children. She was baptized and confirmed at the Zion Lutheran Church, Pickrell, which is also where she met her future husband- Henry Buss where they attended the same Confirmation Class. Clara completed the 8th grade at Wallman country school. She was married to Henry H. Buss of Adams on February 16, 1947 also at the Zion Lutheran Church of Pickrell. They made their home, and farmed south west of Adams, and raised their 7 children there. Clara was a longtime member of the American Lutheran Church in Adams, where in her retirement days, she worked on the quilts for Lutheran World Relief- making over 300 quilts. In addition, she embroidered countless baptismal handkerchiefs for 30 years. Clara was an amazing seamstress, sewing clothes for her children, doing embroidery, and later sewing many quilts for kids and grandkids. Clara entered a lot of her work at the Gage Count Fair, as well as the State Fair, and won many ribbons for them. She had a great memory, remembering people's birthdays, and many times, even the year they were born, or married! Clara often wrote and sent out cards and letters to family, always thinking of others. She enjoyed all the family time spent with children and grandchildren.