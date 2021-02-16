Clara Buss

Clara (Johnson) Buss
Clara (Johnson) Buss of Adams passed away Saturday morning, February 13, 2021. She was born on December 19, 1923 to Willie and Ricka (Menninga) Johnson at home, rural Pickrell, the 9th of the 10 Johnson children. She was baptized and confirmed at the Zion Lutheran Church, Pickrell, which is also where she met her future husband- Henry Buss where they attended the same Confirmation Class. Clara completed the 8th grade at Wallman country school. She was married to Henry H. Buss of Adams on February 16, 1947 also at the Zion Lutheran Church of Pickrell. They made their home, and farmed south west of Adams, and raised their 7 children there. Clara was a longtime member of the American Lutheran Church in Adams, where in her retirement days, she worked on the quilts for Lutheran World Relief- making over 300 quilts. In addition, she embroidered countless baptismal handkerchiefs for 30 years. Clara was an amazing seamstress, sewing clothes for her children, doing embroidery, and later sewing many quilts for kids and grandkids. Clara entered a lot of her work at the Gage Count Fair, as well as the State Fair, and won many ribbons for them. She had a great memory, remembering people's birthdays, and many times, even the year they were born, or married! Clara often wrote and sent out cards and letters to family, always thinking of others. She enjoyed all the family time spent with children and grandchildren.
Clara is survived by her children and spouses: Rod Buss of Adams, Gladys Buss and special friend Alan Christman of Lincoln, Jerome and Renee' Buss of Adams, Myron and Sharon Buss of Lincoln, Veronica and Brian Kline of Vancouver, WA, Ivan Buss of Adams, and Gene Buss of Filley; grandchildren include: Andrew Buss, Tanner and Amanda Buss, Shalyn Buss, Mackenzie and Brendan Nolan, Spencer Kline, Wyatt, Easton, and Owen Buss; great-granddaughter Cassidy Buss, step-granddaughter Tina Saladin and Lorne Saladin, step-great-grandchildren Tyler Saladin and Lorissa Saladin, step-great-great grandchildren Hunter and Bo Saladin, Hudson Helms, Darrian & Darbie Noonan, and Harley Rector; brothers-in-law and spouses Walter and Ruth Buss and Alvin and Barbara Buss; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Rademacher and Marlene Bell. She will be also be remembered by many nieces and nephews. Clara was the last surviving of the 10 Johnson children, preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Ricka Johnson, parents-in-law Krene and Fanny Buss, husband Henry H. Buss, sisters and spouses: Marie and Ben Waltke, Ricka and Ernest Buss, Elsie and Frank Janssen, Lena and Willie Waltke, Tena and John Parde, Meta and Herb Otto, Emma and Bruce Watkins, Louise and John Parde; and one brother and wife William and Irene Johnson, sister-in-law and spouse Grace and Tom Harms, brothers-in-law Alfred and John Buss, Lubbe Rademacher, and several nieces and nephews and one step-granddaughter Tauna Noonan.
Services will be held Saturday, February 20, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the American Lutheran Church in Adams with Pastor Nathan Metzger officiating. The service will also be Livestreamed on the church Facebook page. Burial at Highland Cemetery, Adams. Social distancing will be observed and masks are encouraged. The body will lie in state at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Adams, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 19, 2021 with her family in attendance. A family prayer service will be held at 12:45 p.m. Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, family requests memorials to family for future designation. Sign Clara's online guest book and view her video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.