Clara I. Wise

Clara Irene (Rhoads) Wise, 99 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021. Clara, known by most as Irene, left us and went to join Ralph, who had been waiting for her. She was born on a farm a few miles north of Cozad. Irene was the youngest of the family, with two sisters and four brothers. The family left the farm and moved to Lexington for a short while then moved to a farm a few miles north of Callaway. With the Great Depression in full swing, the family struggled to make ends meet. Her mother died there in 1935 and shortly thereafter, her father and one brother went to Idaho. Irene, a sister and brother moved in to Callaway where she worked cleaning houses and at a bakery for very little money and whatever was left over from the bakery. When she was 17, Irene met Ralph Wise and despite the chaperones (her brothers) they fell in love and were married November 16, 1939. A little over a year later, their first child Janice was born. The little family left for Wyoming where Ralph worked for the Union Pacific Railroad as a gang foreman. Money being short, Irene also worked for the railroad as a cook for the gangs. In 1943, their second child, Albert was born. The family stayed in Wyoming until 1944 when Irene contracted polio and they moved back to Nebraska where family could help take care of her and the children while Ralph began working in Pickrell as a Section Foreman. In 1948, their third child Charles was born. The people of Pickrell welcomed them and they became involved with the EUB Church where Irene taught Sunday School and Bible School for many of the children in town and the surrounding farms and was secretary for the Ladies Aid Society. In 1958, the family had to leave Pickrell while Ralph worked in Weston and Callaway. Then the couple returned to Pickrell for good in late 1960. They picked up where they left off at the church with both having more than 60 years of service, community and fun.