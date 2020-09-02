Clara Marie Seitz

Services 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Salem U.C.C. Church, rural Steinauer. Officiating Pastor Eric Biehl. Interment at Salem U.C.C. Cemetery. Memorials to Salem U.C.C. Women Fellowship. The service will also be live streamed on the Wherry Mortuary/Wherry Monument Facebook page if you choose or are unable to attend the service in person. On line condolence may be left at www.wherrymortuary.com