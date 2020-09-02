 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clara Marie Seitz
View Comments

Clara Marie Seitz

{{featured_button_text}}

Clara Marie Seitz

Services 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Salem U.C.C. Church, rural Steinauer. Officiating Pastor Eric Biehl. Interment at Salem U.C.C. Cemetery. Memorials to Salem U.C.C. Women Fellowship. The service will also be live streamed on the Wherry Mortuary/Wherry Monument Facebook page if you choose or are unable to attend the service in person. On line condolence may be left at www.wherrymortuary.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News