Clara Peek, 87 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at the Homestead House in Beatrice Saturday morning, November 21, 2020. She was born on October 6, 1933 at Morrowville, KS to Lloyd and Mamie (Simot) Bertram and was a graduate of Morrowville High School in 1951. Clara and Ernest Runge were married in 1958 until he passed away in 1986. They moved to Beatrice in 1958 where she had been employed at Swift & Co., Lyle & Irma's Café, and then worked in the kitchen at the Beatrice State Developmental Center for 40 years before her retirement. Clara and Harlan Peek were married on August 7, 2007 until he passed away in 2008. She was a member of Christ Community Church in Beatrice.