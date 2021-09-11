Clara Remmers

Clara (Meints) Remmers, 94, of Beatrice passed away on September 9, 2021 at Good Samaritan Society of Beatrice. She was born on October 23, 1926 at rural Pickrell to Heye C. and Trientje (Weber) Meints. She was baptized on November 15, 1926 and was confirmed on May 18, 1941 at Christ Lutheran Church of Pickrell. She attended elementary school at Townsend District 63 and was a member of Christ Lutheran Church where she was active in the youth group (Luther League) and sang in the choir. She worked at the Lutheran Hospital in the dietary department, Wilcox Cleaners and Swifts (egg breaking and candling). Clara also volunteered at the Lutheran Hospital gift shop. She married John D. Remmers on January 25, 1948 at Christ Lutheran Church, rural Pickrell by Rev. Brokering. They lived and farmed near Filley for ten years and then moved to a farm near Holmesville. They farmed until 1986 and then moved to Beatrice. They were members of Emmanuel Lutheran Church of rural Beatrice, where she taught Sunday School and Jr. Lutherans. She loved being a homemaker, sewing, embroidering and working side by side with her husband on the farm. She especially enjoyed her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and looked forward to their visits and family gatherings.