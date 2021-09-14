 Skip to main content
Clara Remmers
Clara Remmers

Clara (Meints) Remmers

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church of rural Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday in the church basement. Private family burial will take place at Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at church. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation with Melvin and Connie Oltmans in charge.

