Clarence Black
Clarence Black

Clarence Foster Black, Jr.

Clarence Foster Black, Jr. of Fairbury, 80, passed away July 17th, 2021. He was born February 5th, 1941, in Fairbury to Clarence F. Black, Sr, and Mildred G. (Feith) Black.

Services will be Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the Assembly of God Church in Jansen. The family will greet friends Tuesday evening at the funeral home from 6 – 8 p.m. Memorials will go to the Family's Choice. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com

