Clarence Bradley

Clarence W. Bradley

Clarence W. Bradley, 94, of Beatrice, died Sunday, April 24, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. He was born on April 4, 1928 in Beatrice. He attended Riverside Dist #34 country school, through the 8th grade and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1948. Clarence served in the U.S. Navy from 1947-1953 and was a member of the Nebraska National Guard for several years. He married Carolyn K. Fielder on January 1, 1959, at the Ellis United Methodist Church and they lived in Beatrice. He worked for Ratigan Schottler Manufacturing in Beatrice and was a member of the Ellis United Methodist Church, Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the Beatrice American Legion, and Geddes Thober Post #1077 of the VFW of Beatrice. He enjoyed camping, fishing, spending time with his family and his cat, Big Boy.

Survivors include his daughter, LuAnn (Larry) Mozer of Lincoln; daughter-in-law, Carol Bradley of Beatrice; granddaughter Tianna Bradley of Beatrice, and her children, Jaron, Lachlan, and Emma; grandson, Brian Rathman of Beatrice, and his son Austin; sister, Beverly Hartwig; sisters-in-law Doris Luckeroth, Melody (Grant) Hoyle, Teresa (David) O'Connor, Phyllis Fielder and Rena Fielder; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Anna (Cumpston) Bradley; his wife, Carolyn, who died on March 22, 2003; his son David, who died on February 17, 2021; Tianna's fiancé, Colton Snook; brother, Harold Bradley and his wife Delores; parents-in-law, Foreman and Luella Fielder; brothers-in-law, Marvin Hartwig, Gene Fielder, Ron Fielder and Don Luckeroth; sisters-in-law, Patricia Cody and her husband Virgil, and Marilyn Saathoff and her husband Raymond.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Fox Funeral Home with Pastor Hollis Patterson officiating. You can view the service online by going to the funeral home's website and click on the “Livestream” link. Inurnment of the cremains will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice with military rites conducted by Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the Beatrice American Legion and the U.S. Navy. Cremation has taken place and there will be no viewing, but a register book will be available for signatures on Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home. A memorial has been established to the Beatrice Humane Society. www.foxfuneralhome.net. Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice is in charge of the arrangements.