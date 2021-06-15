 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cletus Troy (C.T.) Frerichs
0 Comments

Cletus Troy (C.T.) Frerichs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Cletus Troy (C.T.) Frerichs

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Pastor Arden Dorn officiating. A family prayer service will be held at 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the service. A register book for signatures will be available at Fox Funeral Home on Friday, June 18, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and at the church one hour preceding the service. The family suggests memorial donations be made to Beatrice Community Hospital Hospice, St. John Lutheran Church, or to the Gage County Historical Society in C.T.'s memory.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 14

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News