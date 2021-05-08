Cletus Troy (C.T.) Frerichs, 97, passed away peacefully at home on May 6, 2021. C.T was born on March 11, 1924 in Coleridge, Neb. to George Bernard Frerichs and Hedwig Christine Lange. He attended Lone Star Country School and graduated from Coleridge High School in 1941. C.T. was known as "Uncle Butch" or simply "Butch" to loving friends and family. C.T. attended pre-med at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln from 1941-1943. He joined the US Navy in 1943 and the Navy sent him to Miami University of Ohio for a year before finishing his Doctor of Medicine at Nebraska in 1947. C.T. then completed a two-year internship at Lakeside Hospital, Case-Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. Dr. Frerichs was recalled into the Navy from 1949-1951, serving at the US Navy Hospital, Key West, Florida from 1949-1950, and as Medical Officer of Destroyer Division 10 on the USS Robert McCard from 1950-1951. During his time in Key West, C.T. met Julia Meadows while she was working for the Red Cross, and they were married on December 10, 1950. C.T. and Julia moved to Rochester, Minnesota in December 1951 where he completed his fellowship in Internal Medicine at the Mayo Clinic. C.T and Julia then moved to Beatrice in 1955 where they would live and raise four daughters. C.T. joined Wayne Waddell and his father J.C. Waddell and practiced Internal Medicine at the Beatrice Medical Group on South 6th Street from 1955-2000. In addition to his practice, C.T. was a hospital physician at Beatrice State Developmental Center from 1958-1984. After retiring from his internal medicine office practice, Dr. Frerichs served as medical director of several nursing homes in Gage County. He remained in the US Naval Reserve while living in Beatrice and retired with permanent rank of Commander. Family vacations were often spent in Florida or California where Dr. Frerichs served on active duty at various naval bases.